W Resources (LON:WRES) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.60

W Resources Plc (LON:WRES) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.55 ($0.07), with a volume of 331363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.70 ($0.07).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92.

W Resources Company Profile (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

