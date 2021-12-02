Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,093. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $893.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,180 shares of company stock valued at $148,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

