Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) Short Interest Down 28.6% in November

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 520,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,230,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after purchasing an additional 292,437 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 61,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WALDU opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Waldencast Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

