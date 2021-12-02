WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of WCF Bancorp stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. WCF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.
About WCF Bancorp
Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.