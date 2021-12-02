WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WCF Bancorp stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. WCF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

