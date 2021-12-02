WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $87.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

