WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.290-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.29-4.33 EPS.
Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $88.87. 1,448,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,061. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.
In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
