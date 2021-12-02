WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.290-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.29-4.33 EPS.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $88.87. 1,448,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,061. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

