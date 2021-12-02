Wells Fargo & Company Boosts SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target to $77.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.27. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 2,035.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

