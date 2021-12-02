Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.58% of Purple Innovation worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $1,254,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 154,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 387,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRPL. Wedbush cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

PRPL opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $663.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

