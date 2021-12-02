Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 142,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.44% of Dynex Capital worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 318.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 54.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the second quarter worth $246,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,155.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of DX opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $603.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.