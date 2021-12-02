Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $10.13 Million Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAXR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.29. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

