Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.70 Million Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.46% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $251,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $281,000.

Shares of PBW stock opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average of $83.91. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $70.39 and a one year high of $138.60.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.