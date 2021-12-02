Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.63% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO opened at $32.48 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

