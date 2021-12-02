Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 111,131 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 642,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 111,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,915,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in PBF Logistics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PBF Logistics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $149,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of PBFX opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.73. PBF Logistics LP has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 74.38% and a net margin of 39.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.