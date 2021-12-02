Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,373 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 48.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 19,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 24.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,982,000 after buying an additional 62,808 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in SYNNEX by 111,914.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $753,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $103.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.36. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 8.49%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,555 shares of company stock valued at $375,693 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

