Wendell David Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,156.80.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,443.72 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,421.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,415.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

