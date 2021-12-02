Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Gap Up to $45.38

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.38, but opened at $46.90. Werner Enterprises shares last traded at $45.32, with a volume of 1,736 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after buying an additional 1,963,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,618,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,218,000 after buying an additional 55,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after buying an additional 586,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,253,000 after buying an additional 236,608 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after buying an additional 36,399 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

