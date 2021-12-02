West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Purchases $31,850.00 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick J. Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Patrick J. Donovan bought 2,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $504.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.29. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

