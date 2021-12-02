Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:WIW opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
