Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 131.21% from the company’s current price.

TSE:WRN opened at C$1.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a current ratio of 13.63. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.45 and a 52 week high of C$3.35. The firm has a market cap of C$261.97 million and a P/E ratio of -66.54.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$65,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,508,462.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

