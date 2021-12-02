Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $11.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $13.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.92.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,356 shares of company stock worth $932,178 in the last ninety days. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.20. 21,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,728. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.81. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $74.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

