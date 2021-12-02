Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.56

Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4509 per share. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,674,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,640,000 after buying an additional 335,946 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,718,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 190,385 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 417,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 279,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 54,271 shares in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

