Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Up 6.2%

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 27,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,367,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on UP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.57.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

