Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Down 31.6% in November

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the October 31st total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WTT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.82. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

