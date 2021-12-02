Wirex Token (WXT) Tops One Day Volume of $1.04 Million

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Wirex Token has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Wirex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Wirex Token has a market capitalization of $48.10 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00070753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00094147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,599.62 or 0.08036683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,963.85 or 0.99530069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021388 BTC.

Wirex Token Profile

Wirex Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp . The official website for Wirex Token is wirexapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

Buying and Selling Wirex Token

