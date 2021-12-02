WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.94. 10,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,383. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $37.14 and a 52-week high of $49.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at $787,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 32.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

