WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.94. 10,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,383. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $37.14 and a 52-week high of $49.41.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.
