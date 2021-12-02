Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WZZZY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WZZZY stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

