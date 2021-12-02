Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in November

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,700 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 765,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,417.0 days.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock remained flat at $$3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $4.10.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile
