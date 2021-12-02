Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in November

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,700 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 765,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,417.0 days.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock remained flat at $$3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

