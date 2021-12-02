XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the October 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFLT. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 62.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 107,638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $353,000.

Shares of XFLT stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

