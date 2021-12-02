Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

XHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,773. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

