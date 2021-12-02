Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 48.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

XLNX opened at $219.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

