XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $106.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.08.

NYSE XPO opened at $70.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.09. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $63.13 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,041,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

