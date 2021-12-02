XXEC Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

XXEC Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 9.2% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,387,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 35.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,723,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,660,000 after purchasing an additional 707,231 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 556,634 shares of company stock worth $186,287,137. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $5.79 on Thursday, hitting $312.07. 57,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,075,601. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

