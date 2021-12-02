XXEC Inc. Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

XXEC Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,658 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.9% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

NYSE:ABT traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,681. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $131.60. The stock has a market cap of $228.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,358 shares of company stock worth $4,800,252. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.