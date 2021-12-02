XXEC Inc. Sells 3,097 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

XXEC Inc. cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Graco comprises about 3.1% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Graco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Graco by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Graco by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,807,000 after acquiring an additional 242,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.56. 3,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,434. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

