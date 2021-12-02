Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Xylem by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 175.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 339.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $118.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.37. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.