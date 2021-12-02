Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $385,018.92 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $385,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $853,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,320.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $99,280.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $108,800.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $113,040.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $134,560.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.19. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $700.05 million, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

