Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Up 7.5%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s stock price was up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 4,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 252,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $730.16 million, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $385,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $128,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,209,216.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,659 in the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

