Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.21

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.21 and traded as high as C$5.29. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$5.10, with a volume of 67,264,118 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YRI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Daniel Racine bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at C$3,034,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,888 shares in the company, valued at C$796,028.88.

About Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

