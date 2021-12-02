Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.22)-($0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.22). The company issued revenue guidance of $389.7-391.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.42 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

YEXT traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.43. 1,918,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,275. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.90.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $91,666.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $320,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,211. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yext by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Yext by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

