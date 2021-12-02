Young Boys Fan Token Price Tops $0.99 (YBO)

Young Boys Fan Token (CURRENCY:YBO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Young Boys Fan Token has a market capitalization of $990,736.24 and $67,256.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001745 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Young Boys Fan Token has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00063644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00070888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00095134 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,448.02 or 0.07845376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,586.55 or 0.99806868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00021223 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Profile

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Trading

