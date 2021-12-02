Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.51. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $169,307.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,813 shares of company stock worth $488,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 415,515 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 274,476 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 243,749 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 185,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.64 million, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

