Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Million

Brokerages expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to report $6.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.16 million and the highest is $10.85 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $13.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 million to $17.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 31,573 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $11.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

