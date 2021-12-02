Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will post $434.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $409.30 million and the highest is $460.40 million. Materion posted sales of $339.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MTRN stock opened at $85.02 on Thursday. Materion has a 1-year low of $57.25 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average is $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Materion by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Materion by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 39,260 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Materion by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Materion by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

