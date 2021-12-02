Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RADI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $784,350. 13.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,036,000 after purchasing an additional 347,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 326,919 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,229,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 117,004 shares during the period. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,986,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,415,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $16.72. 37,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,971. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

