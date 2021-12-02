Zacks: Analysts Expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) will announce sales of $110.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.70 million to $111.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year sales of $368.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $369.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $470.37 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $475.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRLT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.62. 163,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,126. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

