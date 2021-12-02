Zacks: Analysts Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Billion

Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will announce $13.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.54 billion to $15.27 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $6.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $45.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.59 billion to $46.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $51.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.15 billion to $55.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 109,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,297,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

