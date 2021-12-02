Zacks: Analysts Expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to Post -$0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the lowest is ($1.06). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($2.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $12.51 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $644.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.16.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,035,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 92.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 327,785 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $464,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $14,151,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 68.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

