Zacks: Analysts Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. eGain reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 95.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 462.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in eGain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $10.05 on Monday. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.45 million, a PE ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

