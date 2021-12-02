Zacks: Analysts Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will announce $3.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.78 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $15.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on FIS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.73. 3,192,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,392. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $102.28 and a one year high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.35. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 276.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after buying an additional 3,877,705 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after buying an additional 2,690,027 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,996,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

