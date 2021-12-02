Zacks: Analysts Expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. InterDigital posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,025%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in InterDigital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.08. 4,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,748. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.22. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 137.26%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

